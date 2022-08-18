Culp (NYSE:CULP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE CULP opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.97 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

