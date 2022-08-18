David Barron Buys 5,000 Shares of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Stock

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) insider David Barron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £10,450 ($12,626.87).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BRSA stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.54) on Thursday. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 183 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 214 ($2.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £168.48 million and a P/E ratio of 882.83.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

