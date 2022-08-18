DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth $51,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

