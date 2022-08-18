Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 2,542 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

