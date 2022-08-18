Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates £138.20 Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £138.20 ($166.99) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a £150 ($181.25) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £145.32 ($175.59).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £108.15 ($130.68) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a twelve month high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The company has a market capitalization of £19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,470.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,974.81.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.