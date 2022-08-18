Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

