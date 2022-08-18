DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $128.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,086 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

