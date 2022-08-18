Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Sells £241,070.70 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 185,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £241,070.70 ($291,288.91).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

DEC opened at GBX 138 ($1.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 94.24 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.69). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.01.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.48%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading

