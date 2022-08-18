Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $230,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $870,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.