Donald R. Parfet Acquires 11,000 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kelly Services Price Performance
Kelly Services stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $23.00.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.