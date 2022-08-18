Donald R. Parfet Acquires 11,000 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Services stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

