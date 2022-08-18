DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

