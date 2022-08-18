DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

DTE opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

