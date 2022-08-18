Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

