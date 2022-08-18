E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.Merge Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2,861.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

About E.Merge Technology Acquisition

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.