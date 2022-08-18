EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.99.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 103,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

