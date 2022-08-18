EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EMX Royalty Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.99.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.
