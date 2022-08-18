Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 372,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,014,180 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of 309.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

