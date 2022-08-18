Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 846,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 640.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMVHF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,229.00.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Price Performance

Shares of GMVHF opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Entain has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.