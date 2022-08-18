ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $5.00. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 89,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 894,363 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in ESS Tech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Trading Down 10.9 %

About ESS Tech

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

