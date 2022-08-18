Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 20,814.5% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,197,000 after acquiring an additional 57,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,129.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,893.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,127.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520 shares of company stock worth $3,177,212. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

