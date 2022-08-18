Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SEA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SEA by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Down 6.4 %

SE stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.