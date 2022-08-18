Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 515.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 963,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDG opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

