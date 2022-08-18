Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 248 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $205.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

