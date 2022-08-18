Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

