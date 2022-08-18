Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $257.80 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.