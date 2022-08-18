Evoke Wealth LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

