Evoke Wealth LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,494 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

