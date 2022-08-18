Evoke Wealth LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 852.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.99 and a 200-day moving average of $209.09. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

