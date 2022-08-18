Evoke Wealth LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 632.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VSS opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.