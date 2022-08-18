Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 216.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

