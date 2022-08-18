Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $53,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

