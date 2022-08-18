Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.