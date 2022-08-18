Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,564 shares of company stock worth $4,294,923 in the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

