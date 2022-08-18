Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

