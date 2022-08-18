Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DSTL opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

