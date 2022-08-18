Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Separately, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter.
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:DSTL opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.