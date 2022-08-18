Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after acquiring an additional 838,321 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,188,000 after acquiring an additional 240,970 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after acquiring an additional 491,276 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,953,000 after acquiring an additional 460,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.