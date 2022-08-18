Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $9,243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $9,118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

