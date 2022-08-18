Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 533 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in BHP Group by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.