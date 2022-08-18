Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $100.71, but opened at $111.61. Fabrinet shares last traded at $112.45, with a volume of 2,254 shares traded.
The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fabrinet Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.99.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.