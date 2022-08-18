Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $100.71, but opened at $111.61. Fabrinet shares last traded at $112.45, with a volume of 2,254 shares traded.

The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.