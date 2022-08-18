Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $3.80. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 189 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FATH. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATH. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

