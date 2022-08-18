Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.96. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

