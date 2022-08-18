FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Director Acquires $127,600.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
FIGS Trading Down 4.8 %
NYSE:FIGS opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $48.63.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. FIG Partners lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.