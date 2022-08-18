FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Director Acquires $127,600.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FIGS Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:FIGS opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $48.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 52.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. FIG Partners lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

