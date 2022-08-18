FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 15,430,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

FIGS Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

