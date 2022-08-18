FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 15,430,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
FIGS Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.65.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
