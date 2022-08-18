FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,118,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. FIG Partners downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

FIGS Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in FIGS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

