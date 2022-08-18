Fintel (LON:FNTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $184.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.25), with a volume of 49062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.75 ($2.29).

Fintel Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 207.62. The company has a market capitalization of £190.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins bought 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16). In other Fintel news, insider Neil Martin Stevens purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £48,750 ($58,905.27). Also, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,479 shares of company stock worth $11,808,917.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

