First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) & Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Financial Comparison

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Surrey Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.95 $51.17 million $2.58 13.02 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 3.71 $5.10 million $1.21 12.13

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 31.08% 10.33% 1.37% Surrey Bancorp 33.47% N/A N/A

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Community Bankshares and Surrey Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Surrey Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides mortgages; real estate, consumer, and personal loans; lines of credit; commercial credit products; government-guaranteed loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers cash management, international, merchant card, and other business services; and electronic banking and safe deposit box services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

