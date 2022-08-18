First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

