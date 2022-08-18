First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 843 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 436.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lear by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lear by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,383 shares of company stock worth $3,721,770. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

