First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $198,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.
RBC Bearings stock opened at $258.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 125.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.79. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
