First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $198,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,525 shares of company stock worth $12,953,078 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $258.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 125.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.79. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.