First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

