First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pool by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.56.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $386.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.32 and a 200-day moving average of $408.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

